StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $25,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

