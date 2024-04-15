StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.