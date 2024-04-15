StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 243,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

