StockNews.com Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

