StockNews.com Upgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNTY. Macquarie raised shares of Century Casinos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNTY

Century Casinos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.61. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,788,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 146,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,809 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 691,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,179 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.