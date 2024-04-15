StockNews.com Upgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.