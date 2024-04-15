StockNews.com Upgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

