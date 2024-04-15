Strs Ohio Buys 3,006 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $45,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.05.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $208.00. 97,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

