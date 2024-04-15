Strs Ohio Has $45.62 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $45,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PH traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $555.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,182. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.38.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

