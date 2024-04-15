Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.9 %

MS traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

