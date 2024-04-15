Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Welltower worth $47,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 62,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

