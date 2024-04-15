Strs Ohio Purchases 80,741 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5 %

KVUE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 662,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,642,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.