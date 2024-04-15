Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,173,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kroger were worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $42,220,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,826,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,890,000 after acquiring an additional 933,009 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 232,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,275. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

