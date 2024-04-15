Strs Ohio Sells 12,464 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $58,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials stock opened at $212.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

