Strs Ohio Sells 15,800 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $40,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

