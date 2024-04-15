Strs Ohio Sells 40,314 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,361 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,314 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $42,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401,290. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

