Strs Ohio Sells 5,655 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

EMR traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 124,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,664. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

