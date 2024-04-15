Strs Ohio Sells 5,945 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $35,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $203.29. The company had a trading volume of 58,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,534. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

