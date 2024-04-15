Strs Ohio Sells 65,186 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Ingersoll Rand worth $56,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

