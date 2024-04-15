Substratum Trading Down 39.3% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $3.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,709.14 or 1.00486400 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013397 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023969 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

