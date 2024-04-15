Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $216,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.92, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

