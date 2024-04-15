Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $276,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

