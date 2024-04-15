Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,472,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,583,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

