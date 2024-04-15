SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Up 3.7%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 98,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 335,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.