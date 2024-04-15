Sunshine Biopharma Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 17th (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, April 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM opened at $0.08 on Monday. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFM. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

