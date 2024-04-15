Susquehanna Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $65.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.53.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

