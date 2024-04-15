Sutro Biopharma (STRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) in the last few weeks:
- 4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
