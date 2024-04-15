Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.07

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Sunday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
Swiss Re Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $32.91.
About Swiss Re
