Syntax Research Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises approximately 2.1% of Syntax Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.7 %

CUBE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.06. 516,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.