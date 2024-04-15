Syntax Research Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Syntax Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Syntax Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syntax Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VLUE traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 511,920 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

