Syntax Research Inc. Has $786,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Syntax Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.21. 2,321,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,438. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $169.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

