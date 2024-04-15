Syntax Research Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Syntax Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.2% of Syntax Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

