Syntax Research Inc. Sells 422 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Syntax Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

NASDAQ AIA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.24. 17,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,112. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

