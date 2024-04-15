T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock worth $956,514,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

