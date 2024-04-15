Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TARO opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.