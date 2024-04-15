Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Hits New 52-Week High at $201.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.46), with a volume of 6500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.75 ($2.53).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Taseko Mines

The stock has a market cap of £562.60 million, a PE ratio of 9,987.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.94.

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.25), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,126,313.12). Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.