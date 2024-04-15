Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.59

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 951650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $755.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.