Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Team by 145.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.