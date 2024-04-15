Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Team by 145.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

