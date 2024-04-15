TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.60 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

