Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.54

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 3128879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 36.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,270,000 after buying an additional 902,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

