Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 404,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,430. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

