Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Teradata Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TDC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

