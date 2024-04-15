TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $153.21 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $153.21 million and $31.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000999 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,962,383,408 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,583,044 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

