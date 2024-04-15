Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.42. 84,038,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,982,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $517.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.