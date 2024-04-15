The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Shares of BA traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,472,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.11. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

