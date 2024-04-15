The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Buckle Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Buckle stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 162,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Buckle

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKE

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.