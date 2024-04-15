The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

