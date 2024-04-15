The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $73.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

