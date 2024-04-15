The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 451,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,019,000 after buying an additional 55,304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,537. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.