The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $723.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $723.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $751.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $714.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $761.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

