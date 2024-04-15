The Goldman Sachs Group Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $173.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.39.

Shares of TFII opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. TFI International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

